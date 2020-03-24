HÄLLAS Release Exclusive Documentary: The Making Of Conundrum - A Sonic Adventure Rock Odyssey

Along with their epic adventure rock album Conundrum, released on March 20 via Napalm Records, Hällas have released an extraordinary documentary, The Making of Conundrum - A Sonic Adventure Rock Odyssey. The footage details the true story behind Conundrum - specifically the writing, producing and creation process - while reflecting the incredible relationship between the band members, not only as musicians, but as friends.

Although they all have their own specific vision of sound aesthetics, they’re still walking the same road leading to the essence of their individual imaginations coalescing into the sonic masterpiece called Conundrum.

Kasper Eriksson states: “Instead of focusing too much on the music, Joel - the director and brain behind this short movie - beautifully captured the friendship in the band. We weren't expecting that and it was a really nice experience seeing it from someone else's perspective.”

Conundrum is available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- LP Vinyl Gatefold (black)

- LP Vinyl Gatefold (green) – Ltd. to 200

- Digital

Order Conundrum CD/vinyl here. Download the digital version here.

Tracklisting:

"Ascension"

"Beyond Night And Day"

"Strider"

"Tear Of A Traitor"

"Carry On"

"Labyrinth Of Distant Echoes"

"Blinded By The Emerald Mist"

"Fading Hero"

“Carry On” lyric video:

“Tear Of A Traitor” video:

Hällas lineup:

Tommy Alexanderson: vocals / bass

Marcus Peterson: guitar

Kasper Eriskon: drums / percussion

Nicklas Malmquist: organ / synthesizer

Alexander Moraitis: guitar

(Photo - K. Bengtsson)