HÄLLAS Reveal Conundrum Album Details; "Tear Of A Traitor" Music Video Streaming
February 6, 2020, 43 minutes ago
Swedish psychedelic adventure rock quintet, Hällas, have been turning heads in the scene for years, and are now on the eve of the release of their new album, Conundrum, available digitally today and in CD/vinyl format on March 20 via Napalm Records. Plus, as an exclusive vinyl special for fans, the album will not only be available in black gatefold, but also in strictly limited green gatefold vinyl.
Conundrum is the final instalment of the band’s mysterious trilogy of albums, inviting listeners on a cosmic ride through a parallel world. The band flexes their sonic muscles amid massive soundscapes and spacey 70’s rock riffs, channeling influences ranging from Pink Floyd and The Devils Blood.
Hällas evokes a bizarre, intriguing world that reincarnates elements of progressive art rock, psychedelic prog and folk, but in an entirely authentic way. Hällas invites listeners into a cosmic adventure accompanied by music forged on tales of sorcery and courage.
Conundrum will be available in the following formats:
- CD Jewel Case
- LP Vinyl Gatefold (black)
- LP Vinyl Gatefold (green) – Ltd. to 200
- Digital
Pre-Order Conundrum CD/vinyl here. Download the digital version here.
Tracklisting:
"Ascension"
"Beyond Night And Day"
"Strider"
"Tear Of A Traitor"
"Carry On"
"Labyrinth Of Distant Echoes"
"Blinded By The Emerald Mist"
"Fading Hero"
“Tear Of A Traitor” video:
Catch Hällas on their European tour. Dates below:
March
12 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
14 - Aarshot, Belgium - De Klinker
15 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Hall Of Fame
16 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
17 - Lyon, France - Rock’n’Eat
18 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club Zentral
19 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
20 - Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz
21 - Munich, Germany - Strom
22 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
24 - Prague, Czech Republic - Klub 007 Strahov
25 - Nuremberg, Germany - Der Cult
26 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta
27 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
28 - Hanover, Germany - Chez Heinz
Hällas lineup:
Tommy Alexanderson: vocals / bass
Marcus Peterson: guitar
Kasper Eriskon: drums / percussion
Nicklas Malmquist: organ / synthesizer
Alexander Moraitis: guitar
(Photo - K. Bengtsson)