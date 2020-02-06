HÄLLAS Reveal Conundrum Album Details; "Tear Of A Traitor" Music Video Streaming

Swedish psychedelic adventure rock quintet, Hällas, have been turning heads in the scene for years, and are now on the eve of the release of their new album, Conundrum, available digitally today and in CD/vinyl format on March 20 via Napalm Records. Plus, as an exclusive vinyl special for fans, the album will not only be available in black gatefold, but also in strictly limited green gatefold vinyl.

Conundrum is the final instalment of the band’s mysterious trilogy of albums, inviting listeners on a cosmic ride through a parallel world. The band flexes their sonic muscles amid massive soundscapes and spacey 70’s rock riffs, channeling influences ranging from Pink Floyd and The Devils Blood.

Hällas evokes a bizarre, intriguing world that reincarnates elements of progressive art rock, psychedelic prog and folk, but in an entirely authentic way. Hällas invites listeners into a cosmic adventure accompanied by music forged on tales of sorcery and courage.

Conundrum will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- LP Vinyl Gatefold (black)

- LP Vinyl Gatefold (green) – Ltd. to 200

- Digital

Pre-Order Conundrum CD/vinyl here. Download the digital version here.

Tracklisting:

"Ascension"

"Beyond Night And Day"

"Strider"

"Tear Of A Traitor"

"Carry On"

"Labyrinth Of Distant Echoes"

"Blinded By The Emerald Mist"

"Fading Hero"

“Tear Of A Traitor” video:

Catch Hällas on their European tour. Dates below:

March

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

14 - Aarshot, Belgium - De Klinker

15 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Hall Of Fame

16 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

17 - Lyon, France - Rock’n’Eat

18 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club Zentral

19 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

20 - Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz

21 - Munich, Germany - Strom

22 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

24 - Prague, Czech Republic - Klub 007 Strahov

25 - Nuremberg, Germany - Der Cult

26 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

27 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

28 - Hanover, Germany - Chez Heinz

Hällas lineup:

Tommy Alexanderson: vocals / bass

Marcus Peterson: guitar

Kasper Eriskon: drums / percussion

Nicklas Malmquist: organ / synthesizer

Alexander Moraitis: guitar

(Photo - K. Bengtsson)