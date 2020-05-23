HALOCENE Cover QUEEN's "Bohemian Rhapsody" With VIOLET ORLANDI, Members Of RED HANDED DENIAL And FIRST TO ELEVEN

Phoenix-based rockers Halocene teamed up with Lauren Babic from Toronto's Red Handed Denial, Sao Paulo-born Violet Orlandi, and First To Eleven's Audra Miller for a cover of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody". The official video is available below.

The cover is now available on most digital platforms.

For information on Halocene go to their official Facebook page here.

"Do whatever you want with my music, just don't make it boring"

- Freddie Mercury