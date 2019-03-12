HAMFERD To Release Ódn EP In April; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Faroese doomsters, Hamferð, will release a brand new 12" EP entitled Ódn, on April 12th via Metal Blade Records.

The EP will feature the previously unreleased title track on side A and a bare-bones rendition of "Deyðir varðar" on Side B, both performed live on unique occasions. Check out the video for the title track below. The video was shot March 17th, 2018 at the old Sjónleikarahúsið theater in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands.

Comments the band: "As a celebration of our 10 years of existence, we present the very first Hamferð-song, first performed in the autumn of 2008 and never before published. It is built from three very different sections which still represent our music today: one part foreboding, one part violent and one part elegiac. The parts follow the narrative of a sailor over three chapters; first braving an increasingly stormy ocean, then reflecting on a long life sailing the very seas that now threaten his life, and finally surrendering to the waves. The title translates to 'violent storm' or 'hurricane'."

Hamferð about the B-side "Deyðir varðar": "A man wanders the misty mountains in search for his lost son: A fitting story to tell during an eclipse over the Faroese mountainscape. 'Deyðir varðar', originally from our album Evst, was the ideal song for this event, and this is the raw, unbridled performance, delivered above the village of Kvívík on a cold morning in March, 2015."

Pre-order your copies of Ódn here.

Available versions:

- 180 g black vinyl

- White vinyl - ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive

- Grey-brown marbled vinyl - ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive

- Dark lilac marbled vinyl - ltd. 100 - EU-exclusive

- Grey marbled vinyl - ltd. 100 - US-exclusive

- Rootbeer marbled vinyl - ltd. 100 - TUTL-exclusive

- Digital options

Hamferð is:

Jón Aldará - Vocals

John Egholm - Guitar

Theodor Kapnas - Guitar

Ísak Petersen - Bass

Esmar Joensen - Keyboards

Remi Johannesen - Drums