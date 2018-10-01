HAMMER KING Release "At The Mercy Of The Waves" Music Video

German metal ensemble Hammer King have released a video for "At The Mercy Of The Waves", a song from their forthcoming album, Poseidon Will Carry Us Home. Watch below.

Hammer King will release their third full-length, Poseidon Will Carry Us Home, on October 5th via Cruz Del Sur Music. Recorded at Studio Greywolf with Powerwolf bassist Charles Greywolf at the helm, Poseidon Will Carry Us Home is an unabashed bow to classic, anthemic, hook-laden metal, proving Hammer King was more than up to the task of meeting the often-high expectations that come with a band's third album.

The album will be available on CD, digital, and black (300 copies) and blue (200 copies) vinyl LP formats. Pre-order Poseidon Will Carry Us Home at this location.

Variety abounds on Poseidon Will Carry Us Home, with Hammer King engaging in strident, call-to-arms jaunts like the opening title track and "Battle Of Wars". Twin guitar harmonies and fierce gallops highlight "7 Days And 7 Kings" and "Where The Hammer Hangs", while the true metal call is heeded on the mid-tempo "Warriors Of Angelhill" and "Glorious Nights Of Glory." Hammer King's progression is best exemplified on album standout "We Sail Cape Horn," an adventurous, sea-faring number that is equal nods to classic Iron Maiden and progressive rock.

An album stocked with future anthems at every corner, Poseidon Will Carry Us Home is representative of a band now hitting its creative stride - and fully realizing it.

Tracklisting:

"Poseidon Will Carry Us Home"

"The King Is A Deadly Machine"

"Battle of Wars"

"7 Days and 7 Kings"

"Warriors of Angelhill"

"Where The Hammer Hangs"

"Last Rites"

"Glorious Night Of Glory"

"Locust Plague"

"At The Mercy Of Waves"

"We Sail Cape Horn"

"At The Mercy Of The Waves" video:

"The King Is A Deadly Machine" video: