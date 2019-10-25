HAMMERFALL Announce 2020 North American Headline Tour; BEAST IN BLACK, EDGE OF PARADISE To Support
Hammerfall are currently traversing North America along with Sabaton on their massive sold out tour, touring in support of their globally dominating latest album Dominion. Now, the band announce a 2020 North American headline tour, also in support of Dominion.
The tour starts September 14 in Palm Beach, FL and runs through October 19 in Silver Spring, MD. Support will come from Beast In Black and Edge Of Paradise. A complete list of dates can be found below. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, October 26. VIP tickets will be available at enterthevault.com.
“After the amazing times and reception we have gotten and are still experiencing on tour with Sabaton, we can’t wait to return to North America in 2020. For the past three years we have toured the continent frequently and every time, you showed us that heavy metal is still alive and kicking. So, polish your studs and get ready for the hammer to fall harder than it ever did before,” says vocalist Joacim Cans.
Guitarist Oscar Dronjak adds, “The last three tours have proven to us that North America is ready and willing to once again wield the hammers of Heavy Metal, and it is with great pleasure we announce that we will return to the continent for the fourth time in as many years.”
Dates:
September
14 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theatre
15 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
18 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
19 - Dallas, TX - Trees
20 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
22 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
23 - Anaheim, CA - Orange National Grove
24 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro
25 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
26 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
27 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
29 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
30 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
October
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe’s
3 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway
5 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
6 - Racine, WI - Rt 20
7 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
8 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
9 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live
10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
11 - Toronto, ON - MOD Club
12 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
13 - Quebec, QC - Le D’Auteuil
15 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
17 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Filmore
Having released their album on the day they played at Summer Breeze Open Air 2019, Hammerfall arranged a huge release party for their fans - cake included! The event was a total success and everyone involved, including the band themselves, were utterly elated.
Take a look at how the Swedes celebrated their album release:
To view a variety of the Dominion album merchandise, head here.
Dominion tracklisting:
"Never Forgive, Never Forget"
"Dominion"
"Testify"
"One Against The World"
"(We Make) Sweden Rock"
"Second To One"
"Scars Of A Generation"
"Dead By Dawn"
"Battleworn"
"Bloodline"
"Chain Of Command"
"And Yet I Smile"
"Dominion" video:
"One Against The World" video:
“(We Make) Sweden Rock” live video:
"(We Make) Sweden Rock" lyric video:
(Photo: Robert Tüchi - Picwish Fotodesign)