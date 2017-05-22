HAMMERFALL Guitarist OSCAR DRONJAK - "We Try To Deliver A Show That People Will Like Whether They Like HammerFall Or Not" (Video)

Capital Chaos TV recently caught up with HammerFall guitarist and founder Oscar Dronjak on tour in the US. Following is an excerpt from the transcription, check out the video interview below.

On the early metal scene in Gothenburg

Oscar: "When I formed Hammerfall in 1993 this type of music was very outdated by the people who knew things. If you were a metal fan you were generally a fan of the harder, more aggressive music or grunge maybe, which I wasn't, I decided to play heavy metal. In 1993 it was quite difficult for me. I had some friends who liked some melodic metal still who weren't afraid to admit it, but there were not that many. We were just doing this for fun and we loved the music we were playing, and the other bands that were around at that time, some of my best friends from that era, were in bands like Dark Tranquility, In Flames or At The Gates. They all went on to become really famous in their respective death metal fields. It was a great atmosphere to grow up in."

On changing record labels from Nuclear Blast to Napalm Records

Oscar: "For us it was a matter having a label that didn't have 500 other bands, that doesn't have 500 other priorities as well, because when we signed with Nuclear Blast in 1997 this was a small growing label and we were a small growing band. It was a really good fit. We were really happy with them over the years, otherwise we wouldn't have stayed with them for 18 years."