HAMMERFALL, KAMELOT, W.A.S.P., POWERWOLF, GRAVE DIGGER And More Featured On Upcoming The Realm Of Napalm Records, Vol. IV DVD; Bonus Audio CD Included

Napalm Records premieres its fourth DVD compilation of their finest metal and rock hymns! The Realm Of Napalm Records, Vol. IV DVD will be released as a 6-page digipack including a bonus audio CD of the most recent Napalm Records hits.

The set includes special material from doom patrons AHAB, hardcore heroes Walls Of Jericho, thrash metal giants Warbringer and street punk's finest Toxpack. The hottest video clips from Napalm Records including a bonus audio CD will be released worldwide (excl. US/Canada) via Napalm Records on May 26th. 26 videos, 16 singles, one package.

Throwback and throw down with this synthesis of senses! You've got Myles Kennedy's Alter Bridge, power metal chart breakers Hammerfall (pictured above) and Powerworlf, heavy Californian groove from DevilDriver, fresh and funky progressive tunes from Jinjer, the reggae rock power pack Skindred, heavy metal titans Civil War, symphonic sweetness of Xandria and Visions Of Atlantis and to top it all off Kamelot’s feature "Liar Liar" with Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz.

DVD tracklisting:

Alter Bridge - “Show Me A Leader”

Hammerfall - “Hammer High”

Powerwolf - “Army Of The Night”

Kamelot - “Liar Liar” (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

Delain - “Suckerpunch”

Devildriver - “Daybreak”

Otep - “Zero”

W.A.S.P. - “Scream”

The Answer - “Solas”

Grave Digger - “Healed By Metal”

Jinjer - “Words Of Wisdom”

Skindred - “Volume”

Moonspell - “Extinct”

The Agonist - “The Moment”

Serum 114 - “Wilde Zeit”

Civil War - “Tombstone”

John Garcia - “Kylie”

Megaherz - “Einsam”

Monster Magnet - “The Duke Of Supernature”

Alestorm - “Drink”

Xandria - “Nightfall”

Serenity - “Follow Me”

Visions Of Atlantis - “Winternight”

American Head Charge - “Let All The World Believe”

Adept - “Dark Clouds”

Greenleaf - “A Million Fireflies”

Bonus CD tracklisting:

Xandria - “Call Of Destiny”

Walls Of Jericho - “Reign Supreme”

Draconian - “Rivers Between Us” (feat. Daniel Änghede)

Warbringer - “Remain Violent”

The New Roses - “What If It Was You”

Gloryhammer - “Rise Of The Chaos Wizards”

Black Mirrors - “Funky Queen”

AHAB - “Like Red Foam (The Great Storm)”

Skalmöld - “Niðavellir”

Nervosa - “Hostages”

Diabulus in Musica - “Earthly Illusions”

Evil Invaders - “Raising Hell”

Be´lakor - “An Ember’s Arc”

Drescher - “Unten”

8kids - “Blitzschlag”

Toxpack - “Willkommen im Klub”

