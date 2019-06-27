HAMMERFALL Launch Official Live Video For "(We Make) Sweden Rock"

Hammerfall will release their new album, Dominion, on August 16 via Napalm Records. The group recently unleashed a lyric video for “(We Make) Sweden Rock” (see below), the first single off Dominion. Today the band release exclusive live footage from the song, recorded at this year’s edition of Sweden Rock Festival. Watch below.

Oscar Dronjak on the show: "Sweden Rock Festival is like a second home to us, and it was nothing short of amazing to once again - for the seventh time! - perform on stage at Sweden’s biggest recurring festival period. We loved seeing the massive crowd and the fans’ engagement and involvement made this night into something truly, truly special.”

Dominion is Hammerfall’s eleventh studio album, and second with Napalm Records. The label has launched a physical pre-order for Dominion including CD, vinyl, and a limited edition Deluxe Box Set consisting of a digipack, limited 7” light blue vinyl, limited cassette, cover art print, photo cards, patch and sticker. To view a variety of the Dominion merchandise, head here.

The artwork was created by renowned visual artist Samwise Didier.

Dominion tracklisting:

"Never Forgive, Never Forget"

"Dominion"

"Testify"

"One Against The World"

"(We Make) Sweden Rock"

"Second To One"

"Scars Of A Generation"

"Dead By Dawn"

"Battleworn"

"Bloodline"

"Chain Of Command"

"And Yet I Smile"

"(We Make) Sweden Rock" lyric video:

For Dominion, Hammerfall re-teamed with James Michael to do vocals at Red Level Three studios, and Fredrik Nordström of Studio Fredman at Castle Black Studios for the instruments on the powerful 12 song collection.

Oscar Dronjak states: "‘Good is not good enough; it has to be great.’ This is the mantra we have applied to every aspect of making this album, from the song writing and rehearsals to the production and the performance of each member. The result is Dominion, a powerful force of nature that cannot be stopped. Once you hear it, you will understand.”

Find Hammerfall's live itinerary here.