HAMMERFALL Launch Official Lyric Video For "(We Make) Sweden Rock" Single

Hammerfall will release their new album, Dominion, on August 16 via Napalm Records. The group has unleashed a lyric video for “(We Make) Sweden Rock", the first single off Dominion. Watch the clip below, and purchase/stream the new song digitally here.

Joacim Cans describes the creation of “(We Make) Sweden Rock”: “This is a glorious tribute to the Swedish hard rock and metal movement with a lyrical theme using direct references to both other bands and songs. With catchy contagious riffs and enchanting (ear-worm) melodies this song will be an instant classic at future HammerFall shows. Without the Swedish rock and metal scene with bands like Heavy Load, At The Gates and Yngwie Malmsteen the world would be a pretty boring and dull place! This is our noble tribute to all the bands that inspired not only us to play metal, form bands and eventually crusading around the world in the name of Heavy Metal. All hail the sons of the northern light!"

Dominion is Hammerfall’s eleventh studio album, and second with Napalm Records. Today, Napalm has launched a physical pre-order for Dominion including CD, vinyl, and a limited edition Deluxe Box Set consisting of a digipack, limited 7” light blue vinyl, limited cassette, cover art print, photo cards, patch and sticker. To view a variety of the Dominion merchandise, head here.

The band has also unveiled the album cover art and tracklisting for Dominion. The artwork was created by renowned visual artist Samwise Didier.

Dominion tracklisting:

"Never Forgive, Never Forget"

"Dominion"

"Testify"

"One Against The World"

"(We Make) Sweden Rock"

"Second To One"

"Scars Of A Generation"

"Dead By Dawn"

"Battleworn"

"Bloodline"

"Chain Of Command"

"And Yet I Smile"

"(We Make) Sweden Rock" lyric video:

For Dominion, Hammerfall re-teamed with James Michael to do vocals at Red Level Three studios, and Fredrik Nordström of Studio Fredman at Castle Black Studios for the instruments on the powerful 12 song collection.

Oscar Dronjak states: "‘Good is not good enough; it has to be great.’ This is the mantra we have applied to every aspect of making this album, from the song writing and rehearsals to the production and the performance of each member. The result is Dominion, a powerful force of nature that cannot be stopped. Once you hear it, you will understand.”

The band’s summer touring starts with Domination Festival in Mexico City and crosses Europe throughout summer 2019, including stops at the legendary Sweden Rock Festival, Graspop Metal Meeting, and Wacken Open Air. There will be three launch party shows in the US, followed by being featured as special guests on Sabaton’s autumn US tour. The band are also delighted to announce a 2020 European run.

Find Hammerfall's live itinerary here.

(Photo - Robert Tüchi - Picwish Fotodesign)