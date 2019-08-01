HAMMERFALL Premier "Dominion" Music Video

Hammerfall have released an official music video for "Dominion", the title track of their upcoming album, out on August 16 via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below.

Dominion is the band's eleventh studio album, and second with Napalm Records. The label has launched a physical pre-order for Dominion including CD, vinyl, and a limited edition Deluxe Box Set consisting of a digipack, limited 7” light blue vinyl, limited cassette, cover art print, photo cards, patch and sticker. To view a variety of the Dominion merchandise, head here.

The artwork was created by renowned visual artist Samwise Didier.

Dominion tracklisting:

"Never Forgive, Never Forget"

"Dominion"

"Testify"

"One Against The World"

"(We Make) Sweden Rock"

"Second To One"

"Scars Of A Generation"

"Dead By Dawn"

"Battleworn"

"Bloodline"

"Chain Of Command"

"And Yet I Smile"

"Dominion" video:

"One Against The World" video:

“(We Make) Sweden Rock” live video:

"(We Make) Sweden Rock" lyric video:

Hammerfall have announced that their World Dominion 2020 tour will include special guests Battle Beast, and support from Serious Black.

On the topic of the upcoming tour, frontman Joacim Cans elaborates, “’Good is not good enough, it has to be great’ also applies on the upcoming European tour. Not only are we bringing one of the most promising new metal bands, Battle Beast, as special guest, we also have support from Serious Black. We are also upgrading the venues in many cities, and will play arenas, where we will present the biggest and most badass tour production ever. Can’t wait to meet all the awesome Hammerfall fans all over Europe. If you can attend only one show next year, this is the one to choose!“

Dates:

January

30 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin *

31 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

February

1 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hydepark

2 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

3 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

5 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

6 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

7 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

8 - Kaufbeuren, Germany - All Kart Halle

9 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

11 - Langen, Germany - Stadthalle

12 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

14 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

15 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

18 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

19 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

21 - Graz, Austria - Orpheum

22 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley´s

*only Serious Black / special guest tba

(Photo: Robert Tüchi - Picwish Fotodesign)