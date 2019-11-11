HAMMERFALL - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Summer Breeze 2019 Show Posted

Germany's WDR Rockpalast has released pro-shot footage of Swedish bashers HammerFall performing at Summer Breeze 2019. Check out the entire show below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Legion"

"Hammer High"

"Renegade"

"Riders Of The Storm"

"Hero's Return"

"Blood Bound"

"Any Means Necessary"

"Hector's Hymn"

"One Against The World"

"Last Man Standing"

"Let The Hammer Fall"

"Templars Of Steel"

"(We Make) Sweden Rock"

"Hearts On Fire"

Having released their album on the day they played at Summer Breeze Open Air 2019, Hammerfall arranged a huge release party for their fans - cake included! The event was a total success and everyone involved, including the band themselves, were utterly elated.

Take a look at how the Swedes celebrated their album release:

To view a variety of the Dominion album merchandise, head here.

Dominion tracklisting:

"Never Forgive, Never Forget"

"Dominion"

"Testify"

"One Against The World"

"(We Make) Sweden Rock"

"Second To One"

"Scars Of A Generation"

"Dead By Dawn"

"Battleworn"

"Bloodline"

"Chain Of Command"

"And Yet I Smile"

"Dominion" video:

"One Against The World" video:

“(We Make) Sweden Rock” live video:

"(We Make) Sweden Rock" lyric video:

(Photo: Robert Tüchi - Picwish Fotodesign)