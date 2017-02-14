HAMMERFALL Release Built To Tour Video Blog Part 3

HammerFall have released the third part of their video blog, detailing the band’s Built To Tour 2017 trek. Watch the first three segments in the series below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

HammerFall have released a live video for the song “Dethrone And Defy”, featured on their latest album, Built To Last. The new video was filmed at four different shows on the Built To Tour 2017 trek.

HammerFall and Delain have joined forces for a co-headline North American tour, set for spring of 2017. Tickets and VIP packages for all shows are available now at this location.