HAMMERFALL's "Glory To The Brave" Performed Acoustically By THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video
April 2, 2020, 17 minutes ago
Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, featuring an acoustic classical fingerstyle guitar cover of HammerFall's "Glory To The Brave". Watch below. This guitar cover is played on the Thomas Zwijsen Signature Guitar by Ortega Guitars.
Zwijsen previously released his cover of Iron Maiden's "No More Lies", which will be included on Thomas' upcoming Nylon Maiden album. Details forthcoming.