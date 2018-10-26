HAMMERFALL To Release Legacy Of Kings - 20 Year Anniversary Edition Boxset In December; Video Trailer Streaming

Swedish metallers, Hammerfall, have announced the 20th anniversary reissue of their second album, Legacy Of Kings, as 2-CD/DVD boxset, out on December 7th via Nuclear Blast.

"The all-important second album. After the immediate success of Glory To The Brave, the pressure was on us to deliver. But we weren’t worried, we had a vision of the perfect heavy metal band and were intent on following through on it," explains Oscar Dronjak.

Get an impression of the release in the vide trailer below. Pre-order the boxset here.

Tracklisting:

CD1 (album, remastered 2018):

"Heeding The Call"

"Legacy Of Kings"

"Let The Hammer Fall"

"Dreamland"

"Remember Yesterday"

"At The End Of The Rainbow"

"Back To Back"

"Stronger Than All"

"Warriors Of Faith"

"The Fallen One"



CD2:

"Eternal Dark" (Picture cover)

"I Want Out" (Helloween cover)

"Man On The Silver Mountain" (Rainbow cover)

"Legacy Of Kings" (Medley 2018)

"Heeding The Call" (Live 2018)

"Let The Hammer Fall" (Live in Brazil 2017)

"Legacy Of Kings" (Live)

"At The End Of The Rainbow" (Live)

"Stronger Than All" (Live)

"Heeding The Call" (Rehearsal demo 1998)

"Let The Hammer Fall" (Rehearsal demo 1998)

"Warriors Of Faith" (Rehearsal demo 1998)

"Back To Back" (Rehearsal demo 1998)

"At The End Of The Rainbow" (Rehearsal demo 1998)

"Dreamland" (Rehearsal demo 1998)

DVD (Bonus):

Legacy Of Kings – Interview 2018

HammerFall – Live at Park Avenue, Jan. 19th 1999, Shure Endorsement Party

"Heeding The Call"

"The Metal Age"

"Let The Hammer Fall"

"Steel Meets Steel"

"Breaking The Law" (Judas Priest cover)

Shure Endorsement Ceremony

From The First Crusade

Listening Session

German TV Advertisement

Release party for Legacy of Kings

"Head Over Heels" (Accept cover)

"Balls To The Wall" (Accept cover)

"Breaking The Law" (Judas Priest cover)

Outtakes And Sign Off

From The Templar Renegade Crusades

"I Want Out" (Video montage from Hansen Studios)

"Unchained" (Live in Switzerland)

"Legacy Of Kings" (Live in the U.S.A.)

"Remember Yesterday" (Live in Japan)

"Warriors Of Faith" (Live in Chile)

"Let The Hammer Fall" (Live in Sweden)

"I Believe" (Live in Sweden)

"Breaking The Law" (Video montage)

