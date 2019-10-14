HAMMERFALL’s OSCAR DRONJAK – “I Did Not Enjoy Writing Built To Last, But Dominion Was A Pleasure”

For The Metal Voice, former Anthrax singer Neil Turbin spoke to HammerFall guitarist Oscar Dronjak at The Wiltern in Los Angeles CA on October 11 as the band opened for Sabaton on their North American tour. Dronjak spoke about the band’s new album Dominion and tour.

When asked about what he did different in terms of songwriting on their new album Dominion that they didn't do on their last album:

"On the new album we planned ahead, on the last album Built to Last we weren't really ready, we didn't have the time to write the songs and to let them mature. On Dominion I started writing the songs earlier I tried to write different ways, like on tour for example which I never did before but I realized that it was really rewarding to do it that way. With the Built To Last album it was a rush, I couldn't enjoy the songs I was writing because I had to finish the songs so we could record them. For Dominion we were finished everything several months before the recordings sessions were supposed to begin. It also meant we had time to go through the songs and pay attention to the details and when we recorded the songs we didn't have to experiment a lot we knew exactly what we were supposed to do. And in the end it helped to create a relaxed atmosphere. If you record something and you are relaxed you can put all that energy you have into that moment when you are playing and that made the album sound the way it does."

When asked about Joacim Cans consistent vocals abilities night after night:

"Joacim is takes care of his voice he does warm ups every day before the shows. He also doesn't scream, he sings with the proper technique which makes his voice last a lot longer. He is 49 years old now and he sounds better than ever. I have recorded so many albums with Joacim and every time we are in the studio I get goosebumps when he sings. His voice is getting better with every album."

HammerFall recently released their eleventh studio album, and second with Napalm Records, Dominion. The band have now released this new track-by-track video, discussing "And Yet I Smile":

Dominion tracklisting:

"Never Forgive, Never Forget"

"Dominion"

"Testify"

"One Against The World"

"(We Make) Sweden Rock"

"Second To One"

"Scars Of A Generation"

"Dead By Dawn"

"Battleworn"

"Bloodline"

"Chain Of Command"

"And Yet I Smile"

Hammerfall have announced that their World Dominion 2020 tour will include special guests Battle Beast, and support from Serious Black.

On the topic of the upcoming tour, frontman Joacim Cans elaborates, “’Good is not good enough, it has to be great’ also applies on the upcoming European tour. Not only are we bringing one of the most promising new metal bands, Battle Beast, as special guest, we also have support from Serious Black. We are also upgrading the venues in many cities, and will play arenas, where we will present the biggest and most badass tour production ever. Can’t wait to meet all the awesome Hammerfall fans all over Europe. If you can attend only one show next year, this is the one to choose!“

Dates:

January

30 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin *

31 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

February

1 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hydepark

2 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

3 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

5 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

6 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

7 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

8 - Kaufbeuren, Germany - All Kart Halle

9 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

11 - Langen, Germany - Stadthalle

12 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

14 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

15 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

18 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

19 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

21 - Graz, Austria - Orpheum

22 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley´s

*only Serious Black / special guest tba