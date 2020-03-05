Hand-Drawn Portraits Of Members Of AC/DC, KISS, MOTÖRHEAD, BLACK SABBATH And More Featured In New Book, The Face Of Music
March 5, 2020, an hour ago
The Face Of Music is a personally signed book by Author and Master Artist David S. Thompson. The book - eight years in the making - is a collection of over 300 of David's hand drawn masterpiece portraits comprising the history of music's most significant icons from every era and genre, complete with their biographies and interesting facts. The Face Of Music will be available in the Fall of 2020. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.
Among the notable hard rock and heavy metal musicians depicted in The Face Of Music are:
- Kurt Cobain of Nirvana
- Brian Johnson of AC/DC
- Gene Simmons of KISS
- Jim Morrison of The Doors
- Jon Bon Jovi of Bon Jovi
- Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead
- Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath