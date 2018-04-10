HANGING GARDEN Announce Special Cassette Edition Of I Am Become Album; Lyric Video For New Song "November Dawn" Streaming

April 10, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal hanging garden

HANGING GARDEN Announce Special Cassette Edition Of I Am Become Album; Lyric Video For New Song "November Dawn" Streaming

Finnish metallers Hanging Garden have issued the following update:

"With a kind permission from Lifeforce Records we bring you a special cassette version of the 2017 album I Am Become, featuring slightly new art and a bonus track "November Dawn". The cassette comes professionally packaged and sealed with an orange shell and high-grade ferric tape for the sound. Only 5 USD + shipping."

Order now at this location.

The new song "November Dawn" is available digitally on Bandcamp, and will be available on other digital platforms on April 12th. A lyric video for the track can be seen below:

Featured Audio

MONSTER MAGNET - "Ejection" (Napalm)

MONSTER MAGNET - "Ejection" (Napalm)

Featured Video

DECATUR Premier "Worst Enemy"

DECATUR Premier "Worst Enemy"

Latest Reviews