HANGING GARDEN Premier "Ennen" Music Video

Finnish metallers, Hanging Garden, have released a video for "Ennen", a track from their new album, I Am Become, released last October via Lifeforce Records.

"Our album deals with remembering lost things, and also before the song is a memo in itself. Memories, however, are perishable and susceptible to forgetting and distortion. To emphasize the longing for song lyrics that has already been etched with great singing, I wanted to bring another tangible, unchanging dimension to remember - a picture", Nino Hynninen says.

Riina Riekkola, a sign language student, made a sign language translation of the song and presented her beautiful and captivating interpretation of the video. In addition, Helmi Koivumäki features the first live show of the song. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“As Above, So Below”

“Hearthfire”

“Elysium”

“Our Dark Design”

“Kouta”

“From Iron Shores”

“One Hundred Years”

“Forty One Breaths”

“Ennen”

“Ennen” video:

“Our Dark Design” lyric video:

“Elysium” lyric video: