HANGING GARDEN To Release I Am Become Album This Month; “Our Dark Design” Lyric Video Streaming

Finnish metallers, Hanging Garden, will release their new album, I Am Become, on October 27th via Lifeforce Records. A lyric video for the new song, “Our Dark Design”, is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“As Above, So Below”

“Hearthfire”

“Elysium”

“Our Dark Design”

“Kouta”

“From Iron Shores”

“One Hundred Years”

“Forty One Breaths”

“Ennen”

“Our Dark Design” lyric video:

“Elysium” lyric video:

Teaser: