HANGING GARDEN To Release I Am Become Album This Month; “Our Dark Design” Lyric Video Streaming
October 5, 2017, 43 minutes ago
Finnish metallers, Hanging Garden, will release their new album, I Am Become, on October 27th via Lifeforce Records. A lyric video for the new song, “Our Dark Design”, is available for streaming below.
Tracklisting:
“As Above, So Below”
“Hearthfire”
“Elysium”
“Our Dark Design”
“Kouta”
“From Iron Shores”
“One Hundred Years”
“Forty One Breaths”
“Ennen”
“Our Dark Design” lyric video:
“Elysium” lyric video:
Teaser: