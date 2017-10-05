HANGING GARDEN To Release I Am Become Album This Month; “Our Dark Design” Lyric Video Streaming

October 5, 2017, 43 minutes ago

news heavy metal hanging garden

HANGING GARDEN To Release I Am Become Album This Month; “Our Dark Design” Lyric Video Streaming

Finnish metallers, Hanging Garden, will release their new album, I Am Become, on October 27th via Lifeforce Records. A lyric video for the new song, “Our Dark Design”, is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“As Above, So Below”
“Hearthfire”
“Elysium”
“Our Dark Design”
“Kouta”
“From Iron Shores”
“One Hundred Years”
“Forty One Breaths”
“Ennen”

“Our Dark Design” lyric video:

“Elysium” lyric video:

Teaser:

Featured Audio

EXHUMED - "Defenders Of The Grave" (Relapse)

EXHUMED - "Defenders Of The Grave" (Relapse)

Featured Video

GOD Premiers “I Am”

GOD Premiers “I Am”

Latest Reviews