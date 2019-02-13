HANNES GROSSMANN To Release Apophenia Album In March; JEFF LOOMIS, MARTY FRIEDMAN Among Guests

German musical virtuoso Hannes Grossmann (Alkaloid, Blotted Science, Hate Eternal, Obscura, Necrophagist) will release his new album, Apophenia, on March 11th. Guests on the album include Christian Muenzner (ex-Obscura), Jeff Loomis (Nevermore, Arch Enemy), V. Santura (Dark Fortress, Triptykon) and Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth).

Pre-order the digital version of Apophenia and get 1 track now (streaming via the free Bandcamp app and also available as a high-quality download in MP3, FLAC and more), plus the complete album the moment it’s released.

The CD version of Apophenia includs a 20-page booklet. The package comes autographed in exclusive digipack, designed by renown photogrpher Christian Martin Weiss. Limited to 1,000 units.

Pre-order here, and listen to the song "The Flying Pizza Conundrum", below.

Tracklisting:

"Deep" (featuring Jeff Loomis)

"Reeks Insidious"

"The War On Intelligence"

"Vacant Dreams" (featuring Marty Friedman)

"They" (featuring Christian Muenzner)

"Dianetics Declined"

"Apophenia" (featuring Christian Muenzner)

"The Flying Pizza Conundrum"

"The Flying Pizza Conundrum":