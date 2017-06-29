HANSEN & FRIENDS - Live Video From Wacken Open Air 2016 Featuring KAI HANSEN And MICHAEL KISKE Performing HELLOWEEN Classics Streaming

Video of "I Want Out" and "Future World" from Helloween founding member Kai Hansen’s show at last year’s Wacken Open Air festival, is available for streaming below. Both songs are featured on Hansen & Friends - Thank You Waken Live, released on June 23rd, on the following formats: Digital, CD+DVD, LP, and Blu-Ray+CD.

Filmed and recorded on a muddy vibrant summer evening at last year’s Wacken Open Air Festival, Thank You Wacken is a unique snapshot in time as this was the first and only performance of Kai Hansen’s band, with whom he recorded and co-wrote his 2016 solo debut XXX – Three Decades In Metal.

He was joined on stage by Alex Dietz on bass (Heaven Shall Burn), Eike Freese on guitar (Dark Age), Michael Ehré (Gamma Ray) on drums, Corvin Bahn on keys (Crystal Breed), Clémentine Delauney (Visions Of Atlantis) and Frank Beck (Gamma Ray) on backing vocals.

A special treat was the performance of Michael Kiske (Helloween, Unisonic) who joined Kai on stage to perform Helloween classics that for a few minutes set Wacken on fire.

Tracklisting:

“Born Free”

“Ride The Sky” (Hellowen cover)

“Contract Song”

“Victim Of Fate” (Hellowen cover)

“Enemies Of Fun”

“Fire & Ice”

“Burning Bridges”

“Follow The Sun”

“I Want Out” (Hellowen cover)

“Future World” (Hellowen cover)

“All Or Nothing”

“Save Us” (Hellowen cover)

“Born Free”:

“Fire & Ice”: