Happy Hour With SCOTT IAN And PEARL ADAY Announced For This Friday; Proceeds To Be Donated To LA Food Bank

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian has checked in with the following announcement:

"Hey friends! Join us for drinks and stories and jokes and laughs and music! Like being at a bar in your house. And we’re donating to the LA Food Bank."

This event is a Happy Hour Zoom Session with Scott and Pearl, very limited, taking place on Friday, April 24th. A donation will be made to Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Choose from 2 hangs:

The main session will consist of only 15 people, OR the VIP session with no more than 5 where you can spend 30 minutes with Scott and Pearl "before the bar opens."

Select at this location. The code to enter will be sent to you on the day of the session, so please provide an email where you can be reached. You must have access to Zoom.