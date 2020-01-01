Happy New Year From WHITESNAKE; Video

Check out the Happy New Year 2020 video from Whitesnake below. The band comment: “Happy New Year!!! Here’s To YOU!!! Until we meet again along the road, we wish you well.“





Yesterday Whitesnake released a new 15-minute EPK (Electronic Press Kit) for their Flesh & Blood album, released earlier this year via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch below:

Whitesnake recently released an official live video for "Hey You (You Make Me Rock)". The track is lifted from Flesh & Blood.

On February 14, Whitesnake will release a limited edition 12" picture disc single featuring "Always & Forever" b/w "After All", limited to 1,000 copies worldwide. Reserve yours here..

Whitesnake and Scorpions are coming for their first ever double headline tour of Australia and New Zealand in February. Dates below.

February

19 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

22 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

24 - Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

27 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand

Whitesnake and Foreigner have announced that they will be hitting the road across the UK in 2020, alongside very special guests Europe. Tour dates below.

May

31 - May - London, England - The O2 Arena

June

1 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

3 - Birmingham, England - Arena Birmingham

4 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro

6 - Newcastle, England - Utilita Arena

8 - Manchester, England - Manchester Arena