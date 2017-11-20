HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY Announce Spring European Tour In Support Of Upcoming Arson Album

Austrian post-black metal band Harakiri For The Sky has announced a European tour in the spring of 2018. The band will be supporting Dutch dark-rock band Dool and the three week excursion will take place March 2nd through March 18th, with performances in eight different countries.

Harakiri For The Sky will be touring in support of their upcoming, fourth studio album, Arson. The tour for Arson will begin with select dates in December and a brief European run in January before the tour with Dool in March. They will perform one exclusive album release show on February 10th at Szene in Vienna, Austria.

Tour dates:

December

1 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

2 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrak

3 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

4 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club

5 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

January

17 - Turku, Finland - Gong

18 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi

19 - Jyväskylä, Finland - JKL Metal Festival

20 - Helsinki, Finland - Metal Crane Festival

21 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper

25 - Malmö, Sweden - Babel

26 - Göteborg, Sweden - Musikens hus

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

28 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

29 - Oslo, Norway - Revolver

February

10 - Vienna, Austria - Szene Wien (Exclusive Release Arson Show)

March

2 - Essen, Germany - Turock

3 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob Concerts

5 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur - Café Concert

6 - Paris, France - O’Sullivans Backstage

7 - Colmar, France - Legrillen Grillen

8 - Aarau, Switzerland - KIFF

9 - Pavia, Italy - DAGDA Live Club

10 - San Donà di Piave, Italy - Revolver Club

12 - Budapest, Hungary - A38 Hajó

13 - Kraków, Poland - Klub Alchemia

14 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory

15 - Erfurt, Germany - Club From Hell

16 - Berlin, Germany - Roadrunners Rock & Motor Club

17 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

18 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013

Harakiri For The Sky will release Arson on February 16th via AOP Records with distribution from Plastichead Distribution (Europe/North America/World) and Edel (Germany/Austria/Switzerland). The band has shared the record’s first new single, “Tomb Omnia”, streaming below.

“This song is about one of the darkest and mournful chapters in my family’s history and the impact it had on its members, especially the one it had on myself. Sadly there are happenings and experiences far formative as its protagonist was aware of while acting. But these happenings and actions are so intangible disturbing and unsettling they wander on and keep up destroying lifes relentless in their future. Cause some things that can never be forgotten…” - J.J. (vocals)

Harakiri For The Sky’s initial song, “Tomb Omnia,” is an 8+ minute, crushing tale of anguish and pain that’s set to the band’s signature sound of lush, enthralling riffs that blur the line between black metal and atmospheric post-rock.

Founded in 2011 in Vienna, Austria, Harakiri For The Sky has created a unique mixture of melancholy and aggression, madness and meaning, and wrapped in alternately manic/mellow songs. The band was initially begun as a studio project by Bifröst member M. S. and vocalist/lyricist J. J., and has recently been expanded to a live lineup, which has gone on to perform with the likes of A Forest of Stars, Ellende, Fäulnis, Der Weg Einer Freiheit, and Agrypnie among others, encompassing over 20 countries to date.

Arson was recorded, mixed and mastered by Daniel Fellner and follows the band’s critically celebrated 2016 album III: Trauma, which was featured on many critics’ “Best Of 2016” lists and received a nomination for the “Amadeus Austrian Music Award.”

Tracklisting:

“Fire, Walk With Me”

“The Graves We’ve Dug”

“You Are The Scars”

“Heroin Waltz”

“Tomb Omnia”

“Stillborn”

“Voidgazer”

“Manifesto” (Graveyard Lovers cover)

“Tomb Omnia”: