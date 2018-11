HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY Announces 2019 European Tour

Austrian metal band Harakiri For The Sky has announced a winter tour of Europe with Draconian, which will begin in January. All shows are listed below:

January

18 - Progresja Music Zone - Warsaw, Poland

19 - Futurum - Prague, Czech Republic

20 - Nuke Club - Berlin, Germany

21 - Stengade - Copenhagen, Denmark

22 - Logo - Hamburg, Germany

23 - Turock - Essen, Germany

24 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

25 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

26 - Baroeg - Rotterdam, Netherlands

27 - Kavka - Antwerpen, Belgium

28 - Mergener Hof - Trier, Germany

29 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

30 - Sommercasino - Basel, Switzerland

31 - Dagda Live Club - Retorbido, Italy

February

1 - Revolver - San Dona' di Piave, Italy

2 - Szene - Vienna, Austria

“Heroin Waltz” video: