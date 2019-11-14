HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY Offshoot KARG Debuts New Album's First Single, "Irgendjemand Wartet Immer"; Audio

Austrian atmospheric black metal force and revered Harakiri For The Sky alter-project, Karg, has released the first new song, “Irgendjemand wartet immer” from their anticipated seveth studio album, Trakat, due out on February 7 via AOP Records. Listen below.

Speaking about the upcoming record, Karg and Harakiri For The Sky mastermind J.J. says, “When I began writing Traktat, I was about to explode. Things started falling apart at the very beginning of the year, what left me distracted and anxious till the end of summer. And when doctors tell you that a depressive episode like this will last around or more than six months, without a treatment, then I’ve to agree with them, they are totally right. This, and the circumstance, that I travelled quite a lot this year, trying to run away from a distemper I couldn’t control anymore, is what makes Traktat a very personal album, musically as lyrically. That’s also the reason I wrote much of it on the road. I wouldn’t say that the previous Karg releases were less personal, but this one holds a special place in my heart. Also, it’s the last part of some kind of trilogy, which started with Weltenasche nearly for years ago and continued with Dornenvögel in summer of 2018. To me, Traktat is some sort of manic depression, which has its ups and downs, loud and quiet at the same time and with a tailspin like every second minute. Quite a lot to bear, and full of emotions I desperately had to get rid of, as I was exploding anyway. “

Traktat will be available on the following formats:

- Ltd. 500 Wooden Box with double CD with 8 bonus songs

- Double LP in 4 different colors

- Standard Digipack

- digital

Pre-order in Europe, and the US.

Traktat tracklisting:

"Irgendjemand wartet immer"

"Jahr ohne Sommer"

"Stolperkenotaphe"

"Alaska"

"Abgrunddialektik"

"Alles was wir geben mussten"

"Grabcholerik"

"Tod, wo bleibt dein Frieden?"

"Nichts als Schatten" (Bonus Track / Bonnie Prince Billy cover)

"Irgendjemand wartet immer":

Karg was founded back in the summer of 2006 as a one-man project by J.J. of Harakiri For The Sky.

Between 2010 & 2014 Karg was fully formed as a band to play gigs, formally in Germany, Austria and Central Europe. Since that time, like in its beginning, Karg was a one-man project and with it’s critically acclaimed, sixth studio album Dornenvögel the project was rebirthed as a full band for live performances.

The musical style of Karg is a furious, hysteric mixture of atmospheric black metal and a huge load of post-rock, with additional influences of grunge, shoegaze and post-punk. Those inspirations outside of black metal evolved more and more over the last few years but were present in abridged form since day one. Lyrically, Karg has always delved into more of the melancholic side of life, such as broken relationships, lost love, estrangement, drug abuse, loss or suicide thoughts and depression. In contrast to many other bands Karg’s lyrics are as equally important as its music is.