HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY Streaming New Track "Fire, Walk With Me"

Austria's Harakiri For The Sky will release their new album, Arson, on February 16th via AOP Records with distribution from Plastichead Distribution (Europe/North America/World) and Edel (Germany/Austria/Switzerland). The track “Fire, Walk With Me” is available for streaming below.

Founded in 2011 in Vienna, Austria, Harakiri For The Sky has created a unique mixture of melancholy and aggression, madness and meaning, and wrapped in alternately manic/mellow songs. The band was initially begun as a studio project by Bifröst member M. S. and vocalist/lyricist J. J., and has recently been expanded to a live lineup, which has gone on to perform with the likes of A Forest of Stars, Ellende, Fäulnis, Der Weg Einer Freiheit, and Agrypnie among others, encompassing over 20 countries to date.

Arson was recorded, mixed and mastered by Daniel Fellner and follows the band’s critically celebrated 2016 album III: Trauma, which was featured on many critics’ “Best Of 2016” lists and received a nomination for the “Amadeus Austrian Music Award.”

Tracklisting:

“Fire, Walk With Me”

“The Graves We’ve Dug”

“You Are The Scars”

“Heroin Waltz”

“Tomb Omnia”

“Stillborn”

“Voidgazer”

“Manifesto” (Graveyard Lovers cover)

Tour dates:

February

10 - Vienna, Austria - Szene Wien (Exclusive Release Arson Show)

March

2 - Essen, Germany - Turock

3 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob Concerts

5 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur - Café Concert

6 - Paris, France - O’Sullivans Backstage

7 - Colmar, France - Legrillen Grillen

8 - Aarau, Switzerland - KIFF

9 - Pavia, Italy - DAGDA Live Club

10 - San Donà di Piave, Italy - Revolver Club

12 - Budapest, Hungary - A38 Hajó

13 - Kraków, Poland - Klub Alchemia

14 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory

15 - Erfurt, Germany - Club From Hell

16 - Berlin, Germany - Roadrunners Rock & Motor Club

17 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

18 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013