HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY Streaming New Track “Tomb Omnia”; Arson Album Out In February

Austrian post-black metal band Harakiri For The Sky will make their return in 2018 with the release of their 4th studio album, Arson, which will debut on February, 16th via AOP Records with distribution from Plastichead Distribution (Europe/North America/World) and Edel (Germany/Austria/Switzerland). Today, the band has shared the record’s first new single, “Tomb Omnia”.

“This song is about one of the darkest and mournful chapters in my family’s history and the impact it had on its members, especially the one it had on myself. Sadly there are happenings and experiences far formative as its protagonist was aware of while acting. But these happenings and actions are so intangible disturbing and unsettling they wander on and keep up destroying lifes relentless in their future. Cause some things that can never be forgotten…” - J.J. (vocals)



Harakiri For The Sky’s initial song, “Tomb Omnia,” is an 8+ minute, crushing tale of anguish and pain that’s set to the band’s signature sound of lush, enthralling riffs that blur the line between black metal and atmospheric post-rock.



Founded in 2011 in Vienna, Austria, Harakiri For The Sky has created a unique mixture of melancholy and aggression, madness and meaning, and wrapped in alternately manic/mellow songs. The band was initially begun as a studio project by Bifröst member M. S. and vocalist/lyricist J. J., and has recently been expanded to a live lineup, which has gone on to perform with the likes of A Forest of Stars, Ellende, Fäulnis, Der Weg Einer Freiheit, and Agrypnie among others, encompassing over 20 countries to date.



The forthcoming record, Arson, was recorded, mixed and mastered by Daniel Fellner and follows the band’s critically celebrated 2016 album III: Trauma, which was featured on many critics’ “Best Of 2016” lists and received a nomination for the “Amadeus Austrian Music Award.”



Harakiri For The Sky will perform one exclusive album release show on February 10th, 2018 at Szene in Vienna, Austria. Additional tour dates are expected to be announced soon.

Tracklisting:

“Fire, Walk With Me”

“The Graves We’ve Dug”

“You Are The Scars”

“Heroin Waltz”

“Tomb Omnia”

“Stillborn”

“Voidgazer”

“Manifesto” (Graveyard Lovers cover)

“Tomb Omnia”: