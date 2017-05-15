HARD CHARGER And SATANARCHIST Join Forces For Canadian Tour

Fredericton, New Brunswick's Hard Charger are teaming up with Portland, Oregon's Satanarchist for a Canadian tour, taking place June 1st - 10th and covering Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. Tour dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

June

1 - Fredericton, NB - Maniac Mansion

2 - Quebec City, QC - Scanner Bistro

3 - Ottawa, ON - House Of Targ

4 - Oshawa, ON - The Atria

5 - Hamilton, ON - Doors Pub

6 - Windsor, ON - The Windsor Beer Exchange

7 - St. Catherines, ON - The Temple

8 - Toronto, ON - Coalition

9 - Montreal, QC - Traxide

10 - Trois Rivieres, QC - Rock Le Stage