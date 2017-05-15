HARD CHARGER And SATANARCHIST Join Forces For Canadian Tour
May 15, 2017, 21 minutes ago
Fredericton, New Brunswick's Hard Charger are teaming up with Portland, Oregon's Satanarchist for a Canadian tour, taking place June 1st - 10th and covering Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. Tour dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
June
1 - Fredericton, NB - Maniac Mansion
2 - Quebec City, QC - Scanner Bistro
3 - Ottawa, ON - House Of Targ
4 - Oshawa, ON - The Atria
5 - Hamilton, ON - Doors Pub
6 - Windsor, ON - The Windsor Beer Exchange
7 - St. Catherines, ON - The Temple
8 - Toronto, ON - Coalition
9 - Montreal, QC - Traxide
10 - Trois Rivieres, QC - Rock Le Stage