HARD CHARGER And SATANARCHIST Join Forces For Canadian Tour

May 15, 2017, 21 minutes ago

news heavy metal black death hard charger satanarchrist

HARD CHARGER And SATANARCHIST Join Forces For Canadian Tour

Fredericton, New Brunswick's Hard Charger are teaming up with Portland, Oregon's Satanarchist for a Canadian tour, taking place June 1st - 10th and covering Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. Tour dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

June
1 - Fredericton, NB - Maniac Mansion
2 - Quebec City, QC - Scanner Bistro
3 - Ottawa, ON - House Of Targ
4 - Oshawa, ON - The Atria
5 - Hamilton, ON - Doors Pub
6 - Windsor, ON - The Windsor Beer Exchange
7 - St. Catherines, ON - The Temple
8 - Toronto, ON - Coalition
9 - Montreal, QC - Traxide
10 - Trois Rivieres, QC - Rock Le Stage

Featured Audio

JOHN FRUM - "A Presage Of Emptiness" (Relapse)

JOHN FRUM - "A Presage Of Emptiness" (Relapse)

Featured Video

PYRAMAZE – “A World Divided”

PYRAMAZE – “A World Divided”

Latest Reviews