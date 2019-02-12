Hard Rock International Signs Lease To Renew And Expand Flagship Location In Times Square

Hard Rock International, one of the world's most globally recognized brands, is expanding its presence in the Times Square Theatre District. The iconic brand has signed a lease renewal of its existing location at 1501 Broadway and is growing its New York City Rock Shop location by 1,335-square feet.

"Hard Rock Cafe New York opened its doors more than 13 years ago in the former Paramount Theatre and we are thrilled to announce that we will be here for at least another 17 years," Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. "This deal speaks to our commitment to the New York City market, as well as the tremendous demand from New York City visitors and residents for authentic experiences that rock. With the addition of this new space, guests will also get to experience a larger Rock Shop, which will feature an impressive 90-foot wide store front and an expanded selection of our iconic Hard Rock merchandise."

Located in the center of New York City and the heart of Times Square, Hard Rock Cafe New York is considered one of the city's largest entertainment destinations. The Rock Shop expansion will enable Hard Rock Cafe New York to amplify its retail product visibility and will feature the brand's impressive assortment of men's, women's and kid's apparel, collectible pins and accessories. The store will also feature Hard Rock's Classic and City T-shirts, which the United Kingdom newspaper The Sun recently reported as being voted the third most iconic t-shirt design of all time.

"Hard Rock Cafe's decision to extend its long-term commitment at the Paramount Building came at an opportune time to accommodate its popular Rock Shop retail component," said Matthew K. Harding, President of Levin Management Corporation, and Charles L. Rosenberg, Managing Partner of Rosemark Management, on behalf of building ownership. "The rich history of the Paramount Building within the music industry, combined with Hard Rock's magnetic brand, truly makes this location an iconic pillar of the Times Square Bow Tie."

Hard Rock Cafe New York features a 708-seat restaurant, legendary Rock Shop and unique outdoor space above the building's historic marquee, where guests can host private parties amid the lights and excitement of Times Square. The Times Square Cafe walls are adorned with rock 'n' roll memorabilia from artists with New York ties such as John Lennon, Jimi Hendrix, The Ramones, and Bruce Springsteen, as well as priceless pieces from legendary artists such as The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, Billy Joel, Elvis Presley, Madonna and Gwen Stefani.

Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting hardrock.com/cafes/. For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, visit hardrock.com.