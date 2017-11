HARDCORE SUPERSTAR Announce Tour Of Sweden; Includes Co-Headline Dates With MUSTASCH

Hardcore Superstar have announced dates for a Swedish tour starting in February next year. 2018 promises to be the band's busiest year yet as they celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band and release their 10th album, You Can’t Kill My Rock N’ Roll, in spring to coincide with this tour of their homeland.

Tour dates:

February

24 - Värmekyrkan - Norrköping, Sweden *

March

9 - Nöjesfabriken - Karlstad, Sweden *

10 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden *

17 - Folkparken - Skellefteå, Sweden *

23 - Slagthuset - Malmö, Sweden *

24 - Lisebergshallen - Göteborg, Sweden *

29 - Konsert & Kongress - Linköping, Sweden *

30 - Cinema - Enköping, Sweden

31 - Lokomotivet - Eskilstuna, Sweden

April

1 - Nöjespalatset - Kalmar, Sweden *

6 - Liljan - Borlänge, Sweden

7 - Domino - Nyköping, Sweden

13 - Aveny (Rockbaren) - Sundsvall, Sweden

14 - Lilla Helfvetet - Mora, Sweden

27 - Katalin And All That Jazz - Uppsala, Sweden

May

11 - Fabriken - Jönköping, Sweden

12 - Halmstad Live - Halmstad, Sweden

25 - Backstage Rockbar - Varberg, Sweden

* - with Mustasch

Hardcore Superstar will release a new single, “Baboon”, on December 13th. The track will be included on the band’s upcoming album, You Can’t Kill My Rock ’N’ Roll, expected in early 2018.

Vocalist Joakim "Jocke" Berg tells Overdrive: “We are dropping a new single December 13th called “Baboon“, so keep your eyes (and ears) to the ground for that.”

Hardcore Superstar recently released their single, “Have Mercy On Me”. A music video for the song, directed by Max Ljungberg, can be seen below.

For more on Hardcore Superstar, visit the band’s Facebook page.