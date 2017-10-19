HARDCORE SUPERSTAR Release “Have Mercy On Me” Single; Music Video Streaming

Swedish rockers Hardcore Superstar have released their new single, “Have Mercy On Me”. A music video for the song can be seen below.

The new single is available for download at this location. The video was directed by Max Ljungberg.

Hardcore Superstar are set to embark on a co-headlining tour with Fozzy. Fozzy are closing the UK shows while Hardcore Superstar are closing the European shows. Support comes from Madame Mayhem and The Last Band, The Last Band opens followed by Madame Mayhem in the UK and Madame Mayhem opens followed by The Last Band in Europe.

Fozzy / Hardcore Superstar dates:

October

27 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2

28 - Dublin, Ireland - Tivoli

29 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2

31 - Chester, UK - Live Rooms

November

1 - Manchester, UK - Waterfront

2 - London, UK - Islington Academy

3 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

4 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage

5 - Newcastle, UK - Riverside

7 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Q Factory

8 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colas Saal

9 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

10 - Trezzo Sull’Adda, Italy - Live Club

11 - Roncade, Italy - New Age Club

12 - Rome, Italy - Kimera Rock

14 - Vienna, Austria - Flex

15 - Munich, Germany - Technikum

16 - Essen, Germany - Turock

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenespan

18 - Genk, Belgium - CPG