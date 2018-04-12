HARDLINE To Extend 25th Anniversary Tour

Following last year’s successful Human Nature tour and selected 25th anniversary shows, frontman Johnny Gioeli has announced that Hardline will continue to tour in celebration of the anniversary of the band’s debut album, Double Eclipse.

The debut album which included Neal Schon and Deen Castronovo of Journey has long been considered a melodic hard rock classic, and shows are being planned into 2019 throughout Europe. This year’s shows will highlight songs from the 1992 debut album Double Eclipse, as well as fan favorites throughout the band’s five albums. Gioeli says, “Fans can expect to see us dig deeper into Double Eclipse as well as the other four albums. We can never play it all, but we do want to listen to fan requests. As an artist you can never forget or take for granted the fact that the fans put you where you are. “

The band will play three UK dates this summer, along with the Masters of Rock Festival in the Czech Republic. There is a mini German tour in December with support from Spanish bands Xtasy and DeVicious. There will be more dates for the fall and winter announced soon. Gioeli will also be a part of the upcoming Bonfire & Friends Legends Tour in November which will tour throughout Germany, performing select classic songs each night from the Hardline catalogue.

Confirmed Hardline dates for 2018 are as listed:

June

1 - Sheffield, UK – Corporation

2 - Pontypridd, Wales - Muni Arts Centre

July

13 - Wolverhampton, UK – The Robin 2

14 - Vizovice, Czech Republic – Masters Of Rock Festival

December

1 - Jönköping, Sweden - Denim & Leather Rock Club

6 - Hamburg, Germany – Logo

7 - Bochum, Germany – Rockpalast

8 - Morlenbach, Germany – Live Music Hall

9 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

Video from the 2017 tour can be seen below: