HARDLINE To Release Life Live CD / DVD In February; "Hot Cherie" Live Video Streaming

Hardline will release a new CD/DVD, Life Live, on February 14 via Frontiers Music Srl. Pre-order the CD/DVD here, and watch the video for "Hot Cherie" below.

Hardline’s performance at Frontiers Rock Festival 2019 was, any hyperbole aside, one of a kind. The band not only performed a superb show, but also saw none other than original drummer Deen Castronovo jump behind the kit to play on selected tracks from the band’s debut album.

Hardline has been consistently touring in Europe the past few years and are a well oiled live machine. The show they put on at the legendary Live Club in Trezzo Sull’Adda has been hailed by many as one of their best in recent memory. With a solid rhythm section featuring powerhouse drummer Marco Di Salvia and Anna Portalupi, the multi-talented Alessandro Del Vecchio on keyboards and background vocals, stellar new guitarist Mario Percudani, and of course the inimitable Johnny Gioeli on vocals, Hardline rocked out hits from their debut album and played a selection of more recent hits from the last three albums.

The band says, "We are so excited to share our Hardline performance that was filmed and recorded live at the Frontiers Rock Festival 2019 We’ve always appreciated our work in the studio, but magic happens when we take the stage. We’ve wanted to capture the true essence and power of this line-up so that fans who can't reach us in person can finally see us in the comfort of their home. “Life Live” speaks to the chemistry, fun and musical power we love to share with our audience. “Life,” our newest album, was released on the same weekend as the festival, which made an exciting preview of the songs in a packed house environment. We were amazed to hear the crowd’s reaction to the new songs and we knew at that moment, we made something special. Sit back, relax and enjoy one of our most memorable shows, and cherish with us a moment in time for all to remember. Hardline… always moving forward… thanks to all the amazing fans around the world."

CD/DVD tracklisting:

"Place To Call Home"

"Takin' Me Down"

"Dr. Love"

"Where Will We Go From Here"

"Page Of Your Life"

"Life's A Bitch"

"In The Hands Of Time"

"Take You Home"

"Everything"

"Hot Cherie"

"Fever Dreams"

"Rhythm From A Red Car"

"Hot Cherie" video:

Lineup:

Johnny Gioeli - Vocals

Alessandro Del Vecchio - Keyboards, vocals

Mario Percudani - Guitars, backing vocals

Anna Portalupi - Bass

Marco Di Salvia - Drums

Deen Castronovo - Special Guest, Drums