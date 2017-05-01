HAREM SCAREM Release “Here Today Gone Tomorrow” Music Video

Harem Scarem's 14th studio album, United, will be released on May 12th. A video for the track “Here Today Gone Tomorrow” is available for streaming below.

United offers up 11 tracks of trademark Harem Scarem music from Harry Hess (lead vocals, keyboards), Pete Lesperance (guitars, bass, keyboards), long-time drummer Creighton Doane, and backing vocals from original sticksman Darren Smith (who will be playing live drums for the band on tour dates).

Frontman Harry Hess says: "This year will mark the 30th year of Harem Scarem and I can tell you that we are just as excited about writing and recording today as we were then. The brand new United album is one of the best collection of songs we have ever put on one release and I can't wait for everyone to hear it!"

Harem Scarem make it clear they still have something to say right from the start with the title track, "United", a chunky slice of guitar-driven melodic rock nirvana that kicks off their strongest studio outing since the early 00’s. From there, the album lifts off with well-crafted songs featuring big choruses with simple and addictive hook-laden earworms. Each track carries a power-rock-packed punch, swaggering riffs, and hooks to die for. Hess and Lesperance without a doubt show the world that their partnership still works, that they indeed are still "United".

With sales well over a million records in 43 countries and 12 top 40 hits around the globe, 2017 will see Harem Scarem return and ready to dominate while touring the world in support of their 14th studio album, United.

United tracklisting:

“United”

“Here Today Gone Tomorrow”

“Gravity”

“Sinking Ship”

“One Of Life’s Mysteries”

“No Regrets”

“Bite The Bullet”

“Things I Know”

“The Sky Is Falling”

“Heaven And Earth”

“Indestructible”

“Here Today Gone Tomorrow” video:

“One Of Life’s Mysteries”:

“United”:

“Sinking Ship” video:

Tour dates (with more to be announced):

September

30 - The Music Hall, Oshawa, Canada

October

6 - Norma Jeans - London, ON

14 - The Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

20-22 - Trent University - Nottingham, UK (Rockingham Festival)