HAREM SCAREM To Release New Album In March 2020; First Single Due This Month

‪Canadian melodic rock giants Harem Scarem will release their new album, Change The World, on March 6th. The first single, "The Death Of Me", is out on January 23rd. Stay tuned for details.

First Signal - the musical union between Harem Scarem vocalist Harry Hess and Swedish drummer/producer Daniel Flores - released a lyric video for "The End Of The World", a track from the band's 2019 studio album, Line Of Fire, out now via Frontiers Music Srl.

Tracklisting:

"Born To Be A Rebel"

"A Million Miles"

"Last Of My Broken Hearts"

"Tonight We Are The Only"

"Walk Through The Fire"

"Never Look Back Again"

"Line Of Fire"

"Here With You"

"Need You Now"

"Falling"

"The End Of The World"

"The End Of The World" lyric video:

"Last Of My Broken Hearts":

"Born To Be A Rebel":

"Tonight We Are The Only" lyric video: