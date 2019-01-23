HAREM SCAREM To Release The Ultimate Collection Box Set + Four Titles On Coloured Vinyl In March; Details Revealed

On March 22nd, Harem Scarem will release The Ultimate Collection Box Set, a 14CD limited edition deluxe box set and four titles (Weight Of The World, Higher, Thirteen, United) on limited edition colour vinyl via Frontiers Music Srl. All tracks remastered by Harry Hess. Pre-order here.

North American customers pre-order here. This is the ONLY store in North America where the limited edition box set will be available and it's strictly limited to 100 copies. That's it. Only 100 copies being sent to North America. For the coloured vinyl, only 150 copies are being sent to North America. 50 copies of each limited edition colour vinyl are available at this store with the remaining 100 copies shipping to our North American distributor for distribution to physical retailers. If you absolutely want to guarantee that you will secure yourself a copy of one of the vinyl reissues, then your best bet would be to order from here. We cannot know or guarantee which retail stores will get copies of the remaining 100 as it will be first come, first serve.

European customers pre-order here.

Given the "hard to find" nature of many titles in Harem Scarem's catalog, the band, in cooperation with Frontiers, has decided to make their catalog available in an exclusive, limited edition box set. The result is a mammoth box set inclusive of 13 studio albums encompassing the entire Harem Scarem discography plus a gargantuan amount of rare, unreleased, and bonus tracks which comprise a full bonus disc, in addition to original bonus tracks added to individual albums. The 14 CDs will be packaged in vinyl replica slipcases housed inside a collector's box.

On top of this, Frontiers and the band decided to add a very special one time limited run of coloured vinyl for the signature Frontiers' catalogue releases Weight Of The World, Higher, Thirteen, and the band’s last studio album, United. These vinyl runs are extremely limited.

The full set will also be available digitally.

Tracklisting:

CD 1 - Harem Scarem

"Hard To Love"

"Distant Memory"

"With A Little Love"

"Honestly"

"Love Reaction"

"Slowly Slipping Away"

"All Over Again"

"Don't Give Your Heart Away"

"How Long"

"Something To Say"

Bonus tracks:

"Hard To Love" (Acoustic)

"How Long" (Acoustic)

"Honestly" (Acoustic)

"Slowly Slipping Away" (Acoustic)

CD 2 - Moodswings

"Saviors Never Cry"

"No Justice"

"Stranger Than Love"

"Changes Come Around"

"Jealousy"

"Sentimental Blvd"

"Mandy"

"Empty Promises"

"If There Was A Time"

"Just Like I Planned"

"Had Enough"

Bonus tracks:

"Change Comes Around" (Acoustic)

"No Justice" (Crazy Pants Remix)

"If There Was A Time" (Acoustic)

"Jealousy" (Acoustic)

"Just Like I Planned" (Acoustic)

"Stranger Than Love" (acoustic)

CD 3 - Voice Of Reason

"Voice Of Reason"

"Blue"

"Warming A Frozen Rose"

"Let It Go"

"And That's All"

"Breathing Sand"

"Candle"

"The Paint Thins"

"I'll Be Brief"

"Untouched"

"Necessary Evil"

Bonus track:

"Candle (Acoustic)

CD 4 - Believe / Karma Cleansing

"Believe"

"Die Off Hard"

"Hail, Hail"

"Staying Away"

"Baby With A Nail Gun"

"Morning Grey"

"Victim Of Fate"

"Rain"

"I Won't Be There"

"Karma Cleansing"

"Cages"

"The Mirror"

"Rain" (Acoustic)

CD 5 - Big Bang Theory

"So Blind"

"Climb The Gate"

"Reload"

"Tables Turning"

"Turn Around"

"Seas Of Dissension "

"Sometimes I Wish"

"Never Have It All "

"Lying "

"Without You"

"Wasted Time"

"New Religion"

"What I Do"

"In My State Of Mind"

"So Blind" (Acoustic)

CD 6 - Weight Of The World

"Weight Of The World"

"Killing Me"

"Outside Your Window"

"All I Want Is Everything"

"This Ain't Over"

"Internude"

"You Ruined Everything"

"Charmed Life"

"If You"

"See Saw"

"Voice Inside"

"End Of Time"

CD 7 - Higher

"Reach"

"Waited"

"Torn Right Out"

"Give It To You"

"Higher"

"Run And Hide"

"Lucky Ones"

"Lies"

"Gone"

"Lost"

"Wishing"

"Higher" (Acoustic)

CD 8 - Overload

"Dagger"

"Afterglow"

"Rise & Fall"

"Don't Come Easy"

"Can't Live With You"

"Forgive & Forget"

"All You're Getting"

"Leading Me On"

"Understand You"

"Same Mistakes"

CD 9 - Human Nature

"Human Nature"

"Next Time Around"

"Caught Up In Your World"

"Reality"

"Hanging On"

"Don't Throw It Away"

"Give Love/Get Love"

"21"

"Starlight"

"Going Under"

"Tomorrow May Be Gone"

"Human Nature" (Acoustic)

"Caught Up In Your World" (Acoustic)

CD 10 - Hope

"Watch Your Back"

"Time Bomb"

"Hope"

"Days Are Numbered"

"Dark Times"

"Beyond Repair"

"Never Too Late"

"Shooting Star"

"Calm Before The Storm"

"Nothing Without You"

CD 11 - Thirteen

"Garden Of Eden"

"Live It"

"Early Warning Signs"

"The Midnight Hours"

"Whatever It Takes"

"Saints And Sinners"

"All I Need"

"Troubled Times"

"Never Say Never"

"Stardust"

"Garden Of Eden" (Acoustic)

"The Midnight Hours" (Acoustic)

CD 12 - United

"United"

"Here Today Gone Tomorrow"

"Gravity"

"Sinking Ship"

"One Of Life’s Mysteries"

"No Regrets"

"Bite The Bullet"

"Things I Know"

"Heaven And Earth"

"Indestructible"

"Here Today Gone Tomorrow" (Acoustic)

"Sky Is Falling" (Acoustic)

CD 13 - The Early Years

"Whatever I Want"

"When The Morning Comes"

"Say Goodbye"

"Looking Back"

"All Over Again"

"Honestly"

"Lovin’ Like 90"

"One Step At A Time"

"Staying Away"

"Last Time"

"One Of The Wounded"

"Right Time"

"You’re The One"

"Out Of Love"

"Lost In Yesterday"

"I Can Hear Them Now"

CD 14 - Bonus Tracks

"Easier "

"If I’d Been Awake"

"World Gone To Pieces"

"Brighter Day"

"Remember"

"Anarchy"

"Why"

"Freedom"

"More Than You’ll Ever Know"

"Good Enough"

"Coming Down" (Acoustic)