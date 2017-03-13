HARLOTT Streaming New Track “The Penitent”; Band Introduce New Guitarist

On April 7th, Australian thrashers Harlott will release their new album, Extinction, worldwide via Metal Blade Records. For another preview of the album, the second single, “The Penitent”, can be streamed below.

Harlott returns with a harrowing offering of thrash metal, and a bleak interpretation of mankind's future. A blistering assault of speed and aggression awaits those who endure Extinction, as well as a reverent journey into the power and force that is metal.

The album can pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- Digipak CD

- 180g black vinyl

- clear blue green vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

- toxic green vinyl (limited to 100 copies - EU exclusive)

- burnt orange-marbled vinyl (limited to 100 copies - USA exclusive)

* digital options are also available

Featuring artwork by Andrei Bouzikov, Extinction is Harlott's third album and the successor to 2015's critically acclaimed Proliferation. Recorded at Monolith Studios (Orpheus Omega, In Malice's Wake, Bane of Winterstorm) and mastered by Jens Bogren (Kreator, Opeth, Soilwork), the album seeks to rain pure savagery upon any listener with furious riffs, spitting verses and face melting shred that are blended effortlessly with triumphant melodies and thundering groove to make a diverse and adaptable record which pays tribute to the kings of thrash metal, while making waves in the new dawn of evil. Taking what they had already mastered and pushing the limits of dissonance, evil, and atmosphere, they bring together an offering that will satisfy the bloodlust of their manic legion, and draw in the revelers of a dying breed. Containing 12 songs of pure bedlam, Extinction pauses only for the deafening silence between each blistering track.

Extinction tracklisting:

“Extinction”

“First World Solutions”

“The Penitent”

“Whore”

“No Past”

“Conflict Revelation”

“Better Off Dead”

“Violent Conspirator”

“And Darkness Brings The Light”

“Final Weapon”

“Parasite”

“Epitaph”

“The Penitent”:

“First World Solutions”:

In other news Harlott announce new lead guitarist Jake Weber: "We are psyched to announce we have found the right guy in Jake! It was never going to be an easy task but we couldn't be happier with how everything has fallen into place. With our new album 'Extinction' due out on Metal Blade on April 7th, he couldn't have come along at a better time!"

Jake had this to add: "A little over 16 years ago, I first picked up the guitar and I've been swinging that axe ever since. In that time, I've played for bands such as The Murdering and Deprivation, as well as toured and recorded at home and abroad. Finally, I feel like I've really found my home and it's right where I always thought it would be, playing Thrash! I've joined at a very important time in Harlott's career. Andy, Tom and Tim have welcomed me with open arms and we are ready to become the tightest, fastest and hardest working machine Harlott can be! See you in the pit!"

Harlott lineup:

Andrew Hudson - Guitar/Vocals

Jake Weber - Lead Guitar

Tomas Richards - Bass

Tim Joyce - Drums