Harp Twins CAMILLE AND KENNERLY Cover BLACK SABBATH Classic “Iron Man”; Video

Twin dual harpists Camille And Kennerly are back with a cover of the Black Sabbath classic, “Iron Man”.

Says the girls: “You have seen “One” and “North”, our 2 Girls 1 Harp videos… so now we give you 2 Girls 3 Harps! “Iron Man” by Black Sabbath is one of our favorite classic heavy metal songs. To get a wide array of sounds, we use fuzz distortion on our electric harp and well as numerous mechanical techniques on our acoustic harp, including hand percussion and pedal buzzes. We love arranging complex songs in a way that we can play live at our shows, exactly as you see and hear them in our videos! No loops, overlays, or backtracks! Please like, comment and share! We have more metal covers coming… so subscribe and don’t miss out!”

A couple of Camille And Kennerly’s previous videos can be seen below:

“Enter Sandman” (Metallica):

“The Trooper” (Iron Maiden):