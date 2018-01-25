Harp Twins CAMILLE AND KENNERLY Cover LED ZEPPELIN's “Immigrant Song”; Video

Dual twin harpists Camille And Kennerly are back with another cover, this time for Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song".

"We grew up listening to 'Immigrant Song' as it was always a classic favorite of our mom and we’ve have wanted to cover it for a long time," says the twins. "We posted our 'Stairway To Heaven' acoustic harp duet video years ago, so it was about time for another Led Zeppelin cover! Plus, the Nordic theme is our style!

"We filmed this video on a frozen lake and even ran into some ice-fishers on another part of the lake. And yes, it was freezing cold! But since we come from the land of the ice and snow, we were fine. ;) ;)

"Special thanks to our mom for filming this video on our phone! Please let us know if you enjoyed our interpretation of “Immigrant Song” by liking the video, favoriting, leaving a comment, and sharing it with your friends. This single will soon be available on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, CDBaby, and Spotify. Please check back."