Harp Twins CAMILLE AND KENNERLY Cover METALLICA’s “Fade To Black”; Video

Dual twin harpists Camille And Kennerly are back with another cover, this time Metallica’s “Fade To Black”, from the album Ride The Lightning.

The twins comment on the song and video, “Our new silver Electro-Acoustic Pedal Harps make their YouTube debut! ‘Fade To Black’ is our most requested song of all time, our 5th Metallica cover, and our longest Metallica cover to date! We wanted to do justice to this amazing song – and not just the most well-known portions. So, we arranged the whole song – some parts were definitely more harp-friendly to arrange than others, but we love how it turned out! We think the harps give the song a beautiful, ethereal and haunting quality. We also included some distortion since these harps can be electrified! Our video camera broke while we were filing our last music video, so this video was filmed by our mom entirely on our iPhone and edited by us.”

This single will soon be available on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, CDBaby, and Spotify.

Their first ever Holiday / Christmas album Winter Lights is out now. It includes ten new arrangements and two new original songs.