Harp Twins CAMILLE AND KENNERLY Perform BLACK SABBATH Classic "Paranoid”; Video

Dual twin harpists Camille And Kennerly are back with another cover, this time for the Black Sabbath classic, "Paranoid".

"We love Black Sabbath and 'Paranoid' seemed like the perfect cover for this time of year! We had a blast figuring out how to cover this iconic classic metal song on just two harps (we love a challenge!). There were a few parts that were rather static sounding on harp, so we wrote and added some of our own melodic lines. We especially love how our arrangement of the guitar solo turned out. We split the screen for that part so you all could see a close-up of our fingers for that whole section!

"So rock out with our work/school safe velvet metal this month and beyond. ;) ;) Everything you hear in our arrangement is exactly how we perform it live with our 2 harps: no backing tracks, loops, or harp overlays.

