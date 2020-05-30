HARTMANN Featuring AVANTASIA Guitarist OLIVER HARTMANN Announce Free 15th Anniversary Livestream Show
May 30, 2020, an hour ago
Avantasia guitarist Oliver Hartmann has posted the following update on his solo band, Hartmann:
"We have some good news for all Hartmann fans. Since we are celebrating the band’s 15th anniversary this year with our new album, 15 Pearls And Gems - and due to the fact that we unfortunately had to postpone our release show and all touring plans to 2021 - we are now happy to announce a live concert stream from the Colos-Saal Aschaffenburg, Germany on June 26th at 8 pm CET that will be broadcasted on our Facebook page and on our YouTube channel!
With the participation of great guest musicians as Ina Morgan (Avantasia), Zlatko Jimmy Kresic (ex-Rock Meets Classic) and our former keyboard player, Jürgen Wüst, we're all looking forward to an exciting evening and to a setlist that will contain tracks of our new album and many Hartmann songs of one and a half decades. This free concert stream will also be accompanied by a crowdfunding campaign where all viewers will be able to support us by donating for this concert with a 'virtual ticket.' More details and links will of course follow soon.
Have all a nice weekend and stay healthy!"