HARTMANN Featuring AVANTASIA Guitarist OLIVER HARTMANN Announce Free 15th Anniversary Livestream Show

Avantasia guitarist Oliver Hartmann has posted the following update on his solo band, Hartmann:

"We have some good news for all Hartmann fans. Since we are celebrating the band’s 15th anniversary this year with our new album, 15 Pearls And Gems - and due to the fact that we unfortunately had to postpone our release show and all touring plans to 2021 - we are now happy to announce a live concert stream from the Colos-Saal Aschaffenburg, Germany on June 26th at 8 pm CET that will be broadcasted on our Facebook page and on our YouTube channel!

With the participation of great guest musicians as Ina Morgan (Avantasia), Zlatko Jimmy Kresic (ex-Rock Meets Classic) and our former keyboard player, Jürgen Wüst, we're all looking forward to an exciting evening and to a setlist that will contain tracks of our new album and many Hartmann songs of one and a half decades. This free concert stream will also be accompanied by a crowdfunding campaign where all viewers will be able to support us by donating for this concert with a 'virtual ticket.' More details and links will of course follow soon.

Have all a nice weekend and stay healthy!"