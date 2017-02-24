HARVESTMAN - NEUROSIS Frontman Steve Von Till's Exploratory Project Returns With Music For Megaliths

Neurot Recordings presents the fourth full-length recorded document from Harvestman - one of Neurosis vocalist/guitarist Steve Von Till's solo ventures - with the impending release of Music For Megaliths.

As with prior Harvestman and other solo releases by Steve Von Till, Music For Megaliths sees the artist handling a wide array of instruments and approaches, including vocals, electric and acoustic guitars, bass, synthesizers, hurdy gurdy, effects, and more, fully performed, recorded, and mixed at his own The Crow's Nest studio in Northern Idaho. Neurosis' Jason Roeder also provides drums to the album's fifth track, "Levitation." The seven sonically and mentally expansive tracks were mastered by James Plotkin, and the album completed with artwork by Thomas Hooper.

Confirming the album for release on May 19th, Neurot has unveiled the artwork, tracklisting, and more for the exploratory new album, with audio samples and more to be released in the coming weeks.

Tracklisting:

“The Forest Is Our Temple”

“Oak Drone”

“Ring Of Sentinels”

“Cromlech”

“Levitation”

“Sundown”

“White Horse”

(Photo by: Niela Von Till)