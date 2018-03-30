HATCHET Launch “Desire For Oppression” Video; Dying To Exist Cover Art Revealed

Bay Area metal staples Hatchet have released the video for “Desire For Oppression”, the first single from their new LP Dying To Exist in stores June 22nd, 2018 via Combat Records/EMP Label Group.

“Desire For Oppression” is also the leadoff track on the upcoming 2 disc Combat Bullets VOL 1.0 compilation, in stores April 6th, also featuring tracks from Combat artists including Sword (Canada), Helstar, Dead By Wednesday, Marc Rizzo, Wrath, Green Death (Featuring David Ellefson), and Throw The Goat, plus over 25 of the best underground metal bands, as voted by fans, including Casket Robbery, The Venting Machine, White Thrash, Anialator TX, Judgemental, Midnite Hellion, At Home In Hell, Mynas, Diabology, A Hanging, Fatal Malady, and more.

Find order bundles at EMP Merch.

Fueled by the twin guitar attack of vocalist Julz Ramos and Clayton Cagle, bassist Devin Reiche, and drummer Ben Smith, Hatchet have built a name and reputation for themselves carrying the torch of classic Bay Area Metal, through three prior full-length releases of high-energy, intense Thrash, (including their 2008 Metal Blade debut Awaiting Evil, 2013’s Dawn Of The End, and their latest The End Records’ offering, 2015’s Fear Beyond Lunacy) and countless tours supporting names like Metal Church, Flotsam And Jetsam, Soilwork, Warbringer, Act Of Defiance, Exmortus, Doyle, DRI and more. The new album promises to be the band’s heaviest and most focused release to date.

Combat was relaunched in 2017 by Ellefson, and partner Thom Hazaert, with all releases manufactured and distributed by Ellefson’s EMP Label Group, via Amped in North America, and SPV in Europe.