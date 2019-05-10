HATCHET Release "Back Into Dust" Music Video; On Tour With KATAKLYSM This Fall

San Francisco-based thrash quartet, Hatchet, have confirmed they will participate in the Meditations Over North America fall tour, which will see the band perform alongside heavyweights Kataklysm, Exhorder and Krisiun. An itinerary will be announced in the near future.

Vocalist/guitarist Julz Ramos says, “Well, it’s that time again - the dusty trails of the US are calling us back for another round of carnage. We are thrilled to be a part of the Meditations Over North America tour supporting the mighty Kataklysm! Those guys have been pounding the pavement for years, and it’ll be cool to finally share the stage with them every night. I am also very stoked to tour with Exhorder, a band I always wished I could see and thought would never get back together. And of course, the always brutal Krisiun rounds things out as a great death/thrash-type package. We look forward to opening these shows and thrashing you to the core. Brutality shall ensue!”

To celebrate the tour announcement, Hatchet has premiered a new music video for the song “Back Into Dust”, which features footage filmed during the band's recent European tour. The clip can be seen below.

Says Ramos, “We are proud to unveil our third music video of the Dying To Exis' album cycle. 'Back Into Dust' is a bit of a departure from our usual sound, and one that all four band members collectively contributed to the most from the album. With our first video 'Desire For Oppression,' we wanted to showcase the making of the album and really give a glimpse into how the band interacts with each other in a studio setting - the fun, frustrations and of course partying. For this video, we wanted to do the same but showcase the band's touring side, and what better footage than from our first European tour in late 2018. Check it out, crack a cold one or two and come along for the adventure.”