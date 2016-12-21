HATCHET Working On New Material For 2017; Interview Streaming

Robb Chavez of San Antonio cult TV-show, Robbs MetalWorks, interviewed lead vocalist/guitarist, Julz Ramos, of San Francisco Bay Area thrashers, Hatchet during the band’s stop in Austin on December 4th as part of the Forbidden Territories Of The World tour. Julz discusses the concept and maturity behind their latest, The End Records release, Fear Beyond Lunacy, touring with legends Helstar and Flotsam & Jetsam, extending their recording contract with The End Records and why they would like to release new music in 2017.

Far Beyond Lunacy was released in October 2015 via The End Records/ADA. The follow-up to 2013's Dawn Of The End debuted the new Hatchet lineup behind founding member, vocalist, and lead guitarist, Julz Ramos: Clayton Cagle on guitar, Kody Barba on bass, and Ben Smith on drums. The new members have injected the band with a surge of raw energy, and fans of Hatchet will be overly satisfied with this revived enthusiasm laid into the recordings.