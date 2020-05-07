HATCHETS FOR HANDS Streaming Cabaret Of Decay Album In Full

San Francisco-based heavy metal outfit, Hatchets For Hands, will release their new studio album, Cabaret Of Decay, tomorrow, Friday, May 8. A full album stream can be found below.

Formed in San Francisco, California in 2009, Hatchets For Hands is the project of musician producers Brian Parks and Cullen Poythress. Driven by a mutual obsession for authentic musicianship and heavy metal, the band is defined by familiar elements of American thrash and traditional death metal mixed with the soaring leads and darkened melodies associated with Northern Europe's more melodic exports.

The album features original cover artwork by Italian oil painter Paolo Girardi.

"Kabaretdörrar"

"Spires Of Winter"

"S.T.F.H."

"The Line

"Age Of Deceit"

"Free To Ride"

"Panaphobic"

"Bad Men"

"Lusibus, Interitus"

"Midnight Wings"

Album stream: