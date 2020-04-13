HATCHETS FOR HANDS To Release Cabaret Of Decay In May; New Single "Midnight Wings" Streaming Now

San Francisco-based heavy metal outfit Hatchets For Hands will release their new studio album, Cabaret Of Decay ‪on May 8th. The album features original cover artwork by Italian oil painter Paolo Girardi. The duo, comprised of Brian Parks (guitar + bass) and Cullen Poythress (drums + vocals), have shared a new single from their upcoming sophomore LP titled "Midnight Wings."

The band talks about the single and new album: "Cabaret Of Decay is our second release and continues where Convulsions Of A Dying Empire left off. Conceptually, the album title speaks to itself—and it's here now to bear witness to. When creating dark heavy metal, it’s all too often that the spirit and subject-matter of your work becomes suddenly realized in the world around you. These moments can give the material an entirely other context—providing new power and meaning to the work. This is certainly one of those times—and the fallout we're all experiencing has created an unforeseen, real-life backdrop to this record that lived only in our imaginations as we were creating it.”

Cabaret Of Decay artwork and tracklisting:

"Kabaretdörrar"

"Spires Of Winter"

"S.T.F.H."

"The Line

"Age Of Deceit"

"Free To Ride"

"Panaphobic"

"Bad Men"

"Lusibus, Interitus"

"Midnight Wings"

Formed in San Francisco, California in 2009, Hatchets For Hands is the project of musician producers Brian Parks and Cullen Poythress. Driven by a mutual obsession for authentic musicianship and heavy metal, the band is defined by familiar elements of American thrash and traditional death metal mixed with the soaring leads and darkened melodies associated with Northern Europe's more melodic exports.

For futher details, visit Hatchets For Hands on Facebook.